The 20,000-square foot exhibit hall at the Hill Country Youth Event Center will be named after Happy State Bank under a contract nearly finalized.
Kerr County commissioners voted unanimously on Monday to approve the contract, citing a need to help pay for event center maintenance and operations. The naming rights sale will yield $12,500 annually for the county up to $112,000, said Precinct 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz during the meeting.
“It doesn’t make up the entire amount, but it does help,” Letz said during the meeting.
Happy State Bank announced last summer that it would acquire Lubbock-based Centennial Bank, which has a branch in Kerrville and in other locations throughout the Hill Country.
Letz said the bank is the only entity that expressed interest in entering into a naming rights contract.
After the contract is executed, Happy State will be the only bank allowed to engage in a naming rights agreement for the duration of the contract. There was a brief conversation at Monday’s meeting about letting other banks in as well, but it was agreed that doing so wouldn’t be respectful of Happy State’s involvement.
Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly indicated discomfort with selling naming rights at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
“This whole thing has been distagsful to me,” Kelly said. “I understand the necessity of it, but I really wish we — I certainly didn't want to see the naming of the event center change. I'm relieved, I'm very relieved."
The full name of the expo hall, after the contract is executed, would be something like, "The Happy State Bank Exhibit Hall at the Hill Country Youth Event Center," Letz said.
The county event center, unveiled in 2015, was part of a $3.7 million project that included the demolition of a 13,000-square-foot, decades-old building formerly at the site. The project was funded by county debt issued in 2009, 2010 and 2012. To help out, the Hill Country District Junior Livestock Show Association raised $500,000 and provided $500,000 in capital items such as microphones and animal pens.
