Of all the things that I read, hear, or see about the problems in the black ethnic community, they all indicate their challenges have been created by the white ethnic community’s systemic racism. I hear too many whites apologizing to blacks and saying, “What can we do to make things better?”, and I hear blacks demanding things from whites that they need to do. What I do not hear is the black ethnic community taking any blame for the conditions they are suffering from. While I agree that law enforcement needs to clean its’ own house, set up zero tolerance policies and take immediate appropriate action for non-procedural actions for all suspected offenders, let’s put that aside and focus on some real issues that need to be addressed by the black ethnic community before things will get better for them.
The answer is not to defund law enforcement and redirect those monies to the black community in the form of more welfare, even though they will not call it that. No more good money after bad. What about standing up and demanding a restructuring of the education system so that tests do not need to be ‘dumbed down’ in order for children to move to the next grade? What about moving towards ‘neighborhood’ schools with a higher standard for teachers and school districts to reduce the drop-out rate and actually prepare high school student for a working world? What about working harder to keep family units together instead of being the highest segment of society with single moms trying to hold things together? Where have all the dads gone? The reason that there are more blacks as a percentage of prison inmates is because they are responsible for more crimes, including shooting and murdering other blacks, than other segments. BLM, what are your plans to address these challenges?
While some racism exists in all ethnic segments of our population, I do not think that systemic/institutional racism towards the black ethnic community exists in America. I see BLM leadership using these few police incidents to protest and bring in their anarchist partners, which create pandemonium, to take the focus off of the real challenges in the black ethnic community. I have heard several high character black leaders make the same comments. I pray that God might intervene and remove the ‘chip’ off the shoulders of the black ethnic community and help them to move forward in the right direction.
Bob Waller, Austin
