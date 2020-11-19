Warm and humid weather conditions are expected across the Hill Country Thursday and Friday.
Rain chances likely remain confined to the Middle Texas coast where a couple of showers are possible today and tomorrow.
The Hill Country can expect partly to mostly sunny skies during the day Thursday.
High temperatures likely climb into the middle and upper 70's across the region.
Winds remain out of the south at 10 to 20 mph throughout the day.
Familiar low clouds return overnight tonight and temperatures remain mild.
Most areas will drop into the lower and middle 50's for overnight lows.
South-southeast winds average 5 to 10 mph through daybreak Friday.
Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast Friday with highs in the middle 70's.
South winds increase to 5 to 15 mph Friday.
COOLDOWN SUNDAY INTO MONDAY
Models are still advertising a cold front Sunday into Monday.
Monday appears to be the coolest day of the entire forecast period with highs in the 60's.
There are a couple of models showing cool temperatures Wednesday of next week too.
Lows remain well above the freezing mark for the next five to seven days.
LOW RAIN CHANCE IN THE FORECAST
Rain chances remain low locally with areas of drizzle or light rain showers possible Saturday and Sunday.
I still see no signs of widespread rainfall at this point.
