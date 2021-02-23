The Ingram Tom Moore Warriors lost to Llano 45-22 Saturday morning.
Ingram's basketball season comes to a close with the loss.
Ingram finishes the season 4-14 overall with a district mark of 2-6.
"The season wasn't easy by any means, but these young men showed no quit," Ingram Coach Kenny Mulkey said. "They showed up every day with a positive attitude and the hard work required to succeed for years off the court."
Mulkey was proud of his team and the effort they put in.
"I'm thankful for their dedication this season and look forward to the future." Mulkey concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.