A disturbance to our north brings gusty winds and drier air Saturday afternoon.
A cold front brings a drop in temperatures Sunday and Monday.
FIRE DANGERS SATURDAY AFTERNOON
Low clouds and very high humidity is in the forecast Saturday morning.
Areas of fog and drizzle may occur the first part of the day.
A dry line brings gusty west winds and much drier air during the afternoon hours.
During the afternoon, humidity values are expected to drop to between 10 and 20 percent.
This combines with highs around 75 degrees and west winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph.
The risk for grassfires and wildfires will be elevated Saturday afternoon and early Saturday evening.
COLDER SATURDAY NIGHT
A cold front arrives overnight Saturday into Sunday.
Fair skies continue with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.
Winds become north-northwest at 5 to 15 mph.
GUSTY AND COOLER SUNDAY
Abundant sunshine is in the forecast Sunday.
Highs remain in the middle to upper 60’s with a few locations reaching 70 degrees.
North winds will be gusty at 15 to 25 mph.
Fire dangers remain elevated Sunday afternoon.
SUNNY AND PLEASANT MONDAY
Sunny skies and pleasant highs in the middle to upper 60’s are expected Monday.
