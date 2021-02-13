**6 p.m. Saturday update**
WINTER STORM WARNINGS continue for the Hill Country through Monday afternoon.
A major winter storm system takes aim on the Hill Country late Sunday.
This will bring the risk for heavy snowfall and dangerous wind chill values.
Hazardous travel conditions continue throughout the weekend.
FREEZING DRIZZLE/ICE SATURDAY NIGHT
Cloudy skies remain in the forecast Saturday night with cold overnight lows in the lower to middle 20's.
North winds average 10 to 15 mph creating wind chills in the teens most of the night.
Roads remain treacherous and travel is HIGHLY discouraged unless it's an emergency.
MAJOR WINTER STORM LATE SUNDAY
Clouds continue all day Sunday with highs in the middle to upper 20's.
North winds remain gusty at 10 to 20 mph creating wind chills in the teens and lower 20's.
Light freezing drizzle and a few snow showers are possible during the day.
Snow is most likely late Sunday afternoon.
Temperatures may fall into the teens during the afternoon and evening hours with snow increasing Sunday evening through Monday morning.
Lows end up between 5 and 10 degrees Monday morning with snow accumulations of one to three inches possible.
Blowing snow is possible due to gusty winds and heavy snowfall Sunday evening through daybreak Monday morning.
Wind chills drop to as low as -10 to zero degrees.
**12 p.m. Saturday update**
Numerous reports of vehicles running off the road on Highway 16 between Kerrville and Fredericksburg.
An accident has caused major delays involving multiple vehicles at Delaware Creek crossing on Highway 16 and may not be cleared until 3 p.m. Saturday according to TXDOT.
A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect until Noon Monday.
The stage is set for some of the coldest temperatures we have seen in a long time.
Weather conditions turn frigid late this weekend as the core of an arctic airmass invades Texas and the Hill Country on Sunday into Monday.
Numbers aside, you should prepare for dangerously cold temperatures and dangerous wind chill values, especially Sunday night and Monday.
I’m seeing signs that our wind chill values could be anywhere from -5 to -10 degrees Monday morning.
MORE OF THE SAME SATURDAY
Saturday appears to be nearly identical to Friday. Clouds continue with a chance of freezing drizzle and freezing fog. Icy roadways are still possible across the entire area.
Ice and snow accumulations could create power outages across the Hill Country throughout the weekend.
Winter Storm advisories are likely throughout the weekend, although heaviest snowfall accumulations likely hold off until late Sunday.
Highs remain in the upper 20s to lower 30s Saturday.
North winds produce wind chills in the teens and 20s Saturday.
CLOUDY WITH ICE SATURDAY NIGHT
Icy roads are possible Saturday night with freezing drizzle and freezing rain in the forecast.
Lows drop to around 24 or 25 degrees.
North winds continue at 5 to 15 mph.
POWERFUL WINTER STORM POSSIBLE LATE SUNDAY
Sunday is a day of concern with heavy snow possible later in the day and Sunday evening.
Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with higher amounts possible will exist Sunday into Monday.
Highs hold in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.
BITTER AIR MOVES IN SUNDAY NIGHT
Bitter cold air moves in late Sunday dropping overnight air temperatures to levels between 8 and 15 degrees. Wind chill values at or below zero are possible Sunday night into Monday.
Snow continues through Monday morning with several inches of snow possible across Central Texas.
COLDEST DAY OF THE WEEK MONDAY
Monday likely turns out to be the coldest day of the period. It will be bitterly cold with highs in the teens and lower 20s.
Wind chills between zero and 10 degrees continues throughout the day.
SINGLE DIGITS MONDAY NIGHT
Skies clear out Monday night.
If this happens, lows should bottom out around 5 to 10 degrees.
It could be colder than this for some areas.
