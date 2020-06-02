Twenty-one Kerr County residents are among at least 64,880 people in Texas who tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to the state health department. No one was hospitalized and 11 had recovered as of Sunday. Most of the local residents had recovered.
Active COVID-19 cases totaled approximately 19,864 statewide, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 231 were reporting coronavirus infections, according to TDSHS. At least 1,678 people had died from the disease in Texas and 1,093,676 had been tested. An estimated 43,338 people had recovered from the disease in Texas.
Nationwide, 458,231 people have recovered from the disease, 1,811,277 have been infected and 105,147 have died since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 17,340,682 had been tested for the virus.
Worldwide, at least 6,294,222 had been infected since the pandemic began, 376,177 had died, and 2,714,972 had recovered, according to the university.
Top 10 Texas counties for confirmed infections
Gillespie
5
Kendall
29
Bandera
6
Kimble
1
Uvalde
12
Medina
73
Blanco
11
Mason
32
Llano
3
State prison in West Texas reports 65 COVID-19 cases
More than 60 inmates in state custody in Pecos County tested positive for the new coronavirus, quadrupling the west Texas county’s case count.
The spike of 65 cases of COVID-19 was reported by the Fort Stockton Pioneer, which said it brought Pecos County’s total to 93 cases. The publication said the inmates are housed at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s N5 Unit in Fort Stockton, which is about 85 miles southwest of Odessa.
County Judge Joe Shuster said he is waiting for instructions from Gov. Greg Abbott on how best to address the outbreak, the Pioneer reported.
UT-Austin moves its biggest classes online
The University of Texas at Austin will hold 400 of its biggest classes online next fall, interim president Jay Hartzell told The Daily Texan Monday.
UT is aiming to hold most of its other 11,000 fall classes in-person, the Daily Texan reported. It has not yet offered clarity on how those will be managed. UT previously announced that on-campus classes will run from August to Thanksgiving and then continue remotely in an effort to limit student travel.
The reopening announcement follows the Texas A&M University system guidelines unveiled last week, when regents approved measures limiting campus interactions and enforcing social distancing. System officials said certain classes would be conducted both online and in-person, assigning students to one option each class session. Certain courses will be prioritized for in-person instruction, such as speech, performance and clinical classes. Officials did not say how many classes would be online-only.
No consensus on whether El Paso is ready to reopen
Gov. Greg Abbott had given El Paso County and the Amarillo area — two of the state's biggest recent COVID-19 hot spots — a temporary reprieve from implementing Texas' next phase of reopening. That reprieve was set to last until last Friday, both areas were required to implement the newest phase of reopening that took effect in the rest of the state the previous week.
While Abbott said the Amarillo area had "turned a corner," the picture in the El Paso area wasn't as clear. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said officials have made good progress in increasing testing for the new coronavirus amid a surge in new cases this month. But he said he hadn’t seen enough improvement to be sure the county is ready for the expanded opening. El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, on the other hand, said the situation in El Paso is more manageable now. A spokesman for Abbott echoed that optimism, citing a decline in the infection rate and stability with hospital capacity
Brazoria County has 26 new recoveries
While Brazoria County officials reported 26 recoveries Monday, county data indicates there are people from as early as March 31 and April 1 who have not recovered.
“Most people go through this in a short period of time within a couple of weeks,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “A few weeks and then they’re recovered. Unfortunately it has stuck with some people, and they have been sicker longer.”
Health department officials remain in contact with those people, he said.
Monday’s recoveries equal more than twice the number of new cases: officials reported 12 positive tests returned.
“That’s a good thing. Recoveries are always a good thing,” Sebesta said. “I think we had a few days where recoveries have exceeded new cases but that doesn’t happen often.”
He would like to visit with the county epidemiologists to review the epidemiology curve, but believes Brazoria County might be on the downside of the peak, he said.
“But I’d have to visit with them and review the epidemiology curve,” he emphasized.
Whether the peak has already passed, people should still be taking every precaution against contracting the virus, Sebesta said.
“People need to keep doing the same social distance and good hygiene, and stay away from other people when they’re sick,” he said.
County data shows four of the new cases — two confirmed and two probable — are located in Pearland, and all are women in their 30s. Alvin also has two probable cases, both women in their 20s, and three confirmed cases, a woman in her 40s, a man in his 20s and a woman between 10 and 19.
Sebesta did not know whether multiple families were involved in Alvin or Pearland, he said. As of Monday, 12 Alvin residents under the age of 20 have contracted the virus.
Two new cases were reported Monday in county prisons, a Darrington inmate in his 20s and a Terrell inmate in his 50s.
Two is a low number, and if there are no more than that, Sebesta believes it’s a good thing, he said. However, the county doesn’t receive good communication from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, relying on the Department of State Health Services for its inmate infection information, Sebesta said.
“We don’t hear much from them. We get the reports from DSHS on when they have a positive case but we don’t get anything out of TDCJ,” Sebesta said.
Even better than two cases is none, he said.
“No nursing home cases today, so that’s a good thing,” Sebesta said.
Two more confirmed cases of COVID-19, three more recoveries in Guadalupe County
Cases of the coronavirus continue to slowly rise as officials say two more cases were confirmed over the weekend as well as three more recoveries.
According to Guadalupe County, two more residents had tests came back positive for COVID-19.
This brings the county’s total to 141 total cases. There are currently 124 recoveries with 17 active cases.
As of Sunday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported the county has seen 1,807 cumulative tests, up 200 from Friday’s 1,607.
Officials say Cibolo has five active cases; Seguin has three; the portion of Schertz in Guadalupe County has no active cases; the unincorporated county has 7; the portion of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County has no active cases; the portion of Selma in Guadalupe County has no active cases; one patient is at the Silvertree Nursing Home and one patient remains in the hospital.
Blue Bell reopens to visitors
One Texas' favorite ice cream companies opened its visitor's center to the public again after being closed for more than three months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In a news release Monday, Blue Bell Creameries said they're open, but some amenities are still closed.
"Today, June 1st, we reopened the visitor center, ice cream parlor and country store at our Brenham location," Blue Bell said in their release. "We will be open to visitors Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and during the summer months, Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The observation deck remains closed at this time."
Blue Bell is planning to limit the number of customers allowed inside in accordance with health and safety guidelines.
"In compliance with state and local guidelines and for the safety of our visitors and employees, we have limited the number of people allowed in the buildings at one time, are encouraging social distancing both verbally and with posted signage, and have increased availability of sanitizing stations," Blue Bell said. "We have also set up a tent and a special events trailer in the parking lot to serve guests outdoors in the event the limited indoor capacity creates an overflow issue. We have looked forward to this day and are excited to welcome visitors back to Blue Bell."
As a company, Blue Bell has been up against the ropes lately.
On May 1, Blue Bell pleaded guilty and had to pay more than $19 million in fines for distributing contaminated goods while its former CEO was charged with conspiracy and attempted wire fraud in connection to a 2015 listeria outbreak that left three people dead.
A few weeks after the plea agreement on May 20, an employee in Brenham tested positive for the novel coronavirus. According to their website, Blue Bell is taking every precaution to protect employees and customers.
"We work hard every day to maintain a clean and safe environment," Blue Bell said on its website in an April 15 release. "We will remain uncompromising in our preventive sanitation and safety programs in all of our locations and have implemented additional safety measures to fight COVID-19. Our employees are working tirelessly to keep the supply of products flowing to stores, which allows our retail partners to concentrate on the distribution of other products in high demand."
Texas enters June with camps open for kids, some pro sports
Texas entered the new month with summer camps, including sports camps, allowed to open as the state relaxed some of the rules put in place to control the spread of the coronavirus.
Executive orders issued in mid-May allowed camps to begin reopening May 31, provided they follow social distancing guidelines.
Texas also now allows some professional sports events with limits on spectators, although it's unclear if any are planned soon. IndyCar will race the Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday but track officials say it won't include fans.
Texas announced 593 new coronavirus cases Monday, a drastic dropoff from Sunday's 1,949, which was the most recorded in a single day since Texas began tracking infections. Mondays are typically the lowest days in the number of new infections reported.
The state announced six new deaths, the fewest since March 31. Texas has had 64,880 cases and 1,678 deaths. The true numbers though are likely higher because many people haven't been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
The virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks in most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Airports to receive federal funding
The A.L. Mangham Jr. Regional Airport and Center Municipal Airport will each receive $30,000 in federal funding as part of a $10 billion federal economic relief fund package.
Texas Transportation Commissioners last week approved federal relief grants for general aviation airports and rural transit districts across the state. The funding is being awarded through the coronavirus relief bill passed by Congress.
Airports receiving funding were determined to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Texas Department of Transportation officials stated. The Angelina County Airport will receive $69,000, Livingston Municipal Airport will receive $30,000 and the Houston County Airport in Crockett will receive $20,000.
Rural transit district were approved for $61.3 million in statewide funding, including the Brazos Transit District, which operates in the Lufkin District, with $4.5 million.
Also during the May 28 teleconference meeting, Transportation Commissioners also approved more than $731 million in new construction in the state, including a $4.8 million in TxDOT’s Lufkin District on U.S. 96. The project will add passing lanes on the highway from FM 3451 to state Hwy. 21 in San Augustine. No timeline has been set for this project, according to TxDOT.
Texas sales tax revenue dips 13.2% in May, the largest year-over-year decline in a decade
Texas collected about $2.6 billion in state sales tax revenue in May, leading to the steepest year-over-year decline in over a decade, Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Monday.
The amount is 13.2% less than the roughly $3 billion the state collected in the same month last year.
A majority of the revenue collected last month was from purchases made in April and reflect the state's first full-month look at how the novel coronavirus impacted businesses. That is when Texans lived under a statewide stay-at-home order and Gov. Greg Abbott, like leaders across the globe, ordered businesses across several sectors to close to combat the spread of the virus.
"Significant declines in sales tax receipts were evident in all major economic sectors, with the exception of telecommunications services," Hegar said in a news release. "The steepest decline was in collections from oil and gas mining, as energy companies cut well drilling and completion spending following the crash in oil prices."
Monday's announcement is the latest reminder of the economic devastation facing the state — and how recovering from it could last months if not years even as businesses begin reopening their operations, which feed into the sales tax revenue. As social distancing guidelines continue to loosen, Hegar said, the sectors most impacted by the pandemic "should begin to slowly recover," but "operations resuming at reduced capacity will result in continued reductions in employment, income and activity subject to sales tax for months to come."
Monday's numbers are also reflective of the lag in data as revenues are collected and then reported by the state. Last month, for example, Hegar announced that the sales tax revenue collections for purchases in March dropped roughly 9% — which at the time was the steepest decline since January 2010.
Other major tax collections were also down in May, Hegar said Monday. Motor fuel taxes, for example, were down 30% from May 2019, marking the steepest drop since 1989. And the hotel occupancy tax was down 86% from May 2019, marking the steepest drop on record in data since 1982.
State leaders are already beginning to offset some of the state’s losses, which will all but certainly be at the forefront of the next regular legislative session in 2021.
