Even before the coronavirus pandemic took an economic swipe at bars and restaurants, business owners in parts of Kerrville and Center Point had for years been saying job-creation and revenue opportunities were being lost, due to Precinct 2 being a “partly dry” portion of the county.
Businesses in Precinct 2 can’t sell beer stronger than 5%, nor can they sell liquor without going through costly legal hoops. Even with a current legal loophole, wine sales are prohibited. It’s weak beer and soda.
For the last few weeks, local businesses and individuals have been working to gather signatures to reverse the “partly dry” law for Precinct 2, and putting it up for a vote in November. But they've encountered an obstacle: the coronavirus pandemic.
The group, the Precinct 2 Prosperity Project, had planned to go door to door with their petition, but with the social distancing measures in place, that’s no longer an option. They’re not giving up, however. The group’s program director, Claudia Richards, discovered that New Jersey and Utah had recently authorized online petitions, so she sent these examples to various elected officials positioned to get the same process underway in Texas.
Going door to door was seen as a necessity due to the difficulty in triggering an election on alcohol sales; the group needs 2,016 signatures to get a measure on the November General Election ballot. Consequently, there have been several failed attempts over the years. Gaining the support of large population centers in Precinct 2 — Riverhill and Comanche Trace — is vital to the group’s success, according to Precinct 2 County Commissioner Tom Moser.
It’s not that Riverhill and Comanche Trace residents are generally opposed to the petition, Moser said, it’s just that “they don’t go out of their way to sign a petition,” because they’re already in the city of Kerrville, which allows liquor and wine sales.
But according to Richards, that may change this year, with the efforts of the group, which has been very active and has implemented a website that allows people to unofficially pledge support online.
“We have seen a very large amount (of support) from both Riverhill and Comanche Trace,” Richards said. “So that’s hopeful.”
Moser said that several years ago, the Kerr Economic Development Corporation hired a consultant to analyse the feasibility of growing wine grapes along Texas 173 between Camp Verde Store and Texas 16. The consultant determined that conditions were even better for grapes there than in the Fredericksburg area, where wineries and vineyards are plentiful.
“So there’s another big economic development opportunity,” Moser said.
Center Point bartender Natasha Symington said travelers and tourists often bypass Precinct 2 because of the dearth of establishments selling liquor or wine. Kerrville-area breweries offering their products to Center Point establishments have been gently rebuffed, because their craft beers have too much alcohol content to be sold in Precinct 2.
“So we can't even promote our local businesses if they wanted us to sell their beer to the public,” said Symington, who works at Toucan Jim’s and Gravity Check Saloon.
With the economic hit people are taking from the pandemic, Center Point is even more in need of the jobs and revenue from increased alcohol sales, and the potential boost in economic activity, Richards said.
This year marks the fourth attempt to facilitate liquor and wine sales in Precinct 2, Moser said. There doesn’t appear to be any organized group opposing the initiative.
“It’s a really good thing to do,” Moser said. “I don’t remember why Precinct 2 is dry. I think it fell through the cracks, probably in some election a long time ago.”
