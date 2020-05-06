It’s an old school approach to service, but in the age of the coronavirus that might help people feel a little bit safer.
Remember full-service gas? Well, at least one Kerrville gas station is bringing it back to ensure that customers can have a contactless experience.
“We are going to a service that is basically contactless for the consumer if they want it,” said Ramon Gutierrez, the manager of 5 Points Market 14 along Junction Highway in Kerrville. “When we offer it to most of our customers, a lot of them are probably taken off guard and most of them are probably telling us no. But my owner felt like with the COVID going on and with this being a big retirement community, it would be beneficial.”
On Wednesday afternoon, Ramon Gutierrez began tying a white banner to two stakes in the flower bed bordering 5 Points Market 14. The banner’s red lettering informed every driver on Junction Highway that complimentary full service gas was currently available.
For the next five hours, Ramon’s nephew, Diego Gutierrez, manned the filling station, asking customers whether or not he could fill their cars’ tanks.
This is 5 Points Market 14’s way of helping the community practice social distancing. Ramon Gutierrez, the gas station’s manager, emphasized that the full service doesn’t include changing tires or replacing oil. He also said he can only offer the service at certain times of day due to staffing limitations. But attendants will operate the gas pump, offer a courtesy window wash and will even purchase items in the convenience store after they have finished filling the tank.
Ramon Gutierrez said 5 Points Market has been offering full service gas for about a week, primarily using word of mouth and the white banner to advertise the service. He hasn’t had too many customers accept his attendants’ offer to fill their tanks, but believes that will change once more people know about it.
“We feel like it’s probably going to take some time to gain traction, but eventually that it will gain traction,” Ramon Gutierrez said. “And it will be a service people can take advantage of.”
