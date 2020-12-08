The Ingram ISD Board of Trustees will tackle the issue of whether to boost security in the wake of an expected exodus of officers from the Ingram Police Department.
On the board's agenda for a special Dec. 9, 5:30 p.m. meeting is:
Discussion and possible action regarding potential augmentation of
school security personnel and police services
The district superintendent was not immediately available for comment, but this agenda item indicates trustees may discuss forming their own police department. The meeting will be held at 510 College Street in Ingram.
It appears this meeting was called largely in response to Monday's city council meeting in which it was announced that five police officers — not counting the chief, who also resigned — submitted resignation letters and intend to quit on Jan. 4. One officer opted not to resign.
However, a group of citizens has already found an interim police chief who reportedly can immediately fill open positions that arise at the department. The identity of this individual will be announced at a Thursday meeting of the city council, which is expected to appoint him or her that day.
Several school district employees, including the superintendent, attended last week's Ingram City Council meeting to protest any change to the city police department that could lead to less law enforcement coverage for the area. Although the school district has a handful of staff members trained to deal with active-shooter threats, campuses also benefit from having police officers potentially a few minutes away when needed, rather than relying on more distant Kerrville police or on sheriff's deputies who must patrol a vast area.
On Monday, Ingram Police Chief Byron Griffin told the city council that all but one of his officers plan to leave Jan. 4, and he may depart as early as Dec. 11. The department's clerk opted not to resign, he indicated.
The slew of resignations at the police department come after a city council election last month that saw the ascension of a faction at odds with City Hall policies and actions over the years. This faction, led by a new majority on the council, abolished the position of city administrator, thereby removing a barrier between Griffin and his political adversaries on the council.
As part of the ongoing legal and political saga of Ingram's wastewater system project, Griffin attempted to have one the faction's key players, Councilmember Claud Jordan, prosecuted at least three times, all unsuccessfully. Griffin is named as a party, along with former city administrator Mark Bosma, in ongoing litigation, about which more can be read here.
With no city administrator — the man who filled that post also resigned — Griffin would be directly answerable to the council, which Mayor Brandon Rowan characterized as an unacceptable situation for any police chief who cared about job security.
"What type of person would want that, who could be fired at will anytime?" Rowan said during last week's council meeting.
Griffin likened it to "having five bosses," adding later that he meant no offense to the council, but that police are not used to an indirect or unclear chain of command.
Rowan, saying he didn't want to be involved in the trouble he foresaw for the city, and speaking darkly of the time before the city created the city administrator position in 2011, announced his resignation, and the council accepted it on Monday.
Former Ingram police officer Kathy Rider, who's expected to be chosen Thursday to replace Rowan, said everything's under control.
“We’ll be able to get a police force in place that will be able to respond to calls, and the citizens will not be without police service,” Rider said Monday. "We’ve got an experienced chief to come in and step right in and take over, and they have some officers they can bring in immediately. We will continue working for the citizens of Ingram to provide police services and other services."
