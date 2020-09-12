In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed the lives of more than 190,000 Americans, Kerrville paused on Friday to remember those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.
During a special 9/11 wreath laying ceremony at City Hall, Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn remembered that day.
“When we think of that day 19 years ago, we think of the shock, disbelief, horror and terror,” Blackburn said. “Now, almost two decades later, we should also think about and practice the unity and resilience and determination of the days that followed.”
The wreath was laid by Kerrville Fire Chief Dannie Smith and interim Police Chief Curtis Thompson. Others representing local law enforcement, fire department and emergency services personnel also were present at the ceremony.
The wreath was placed in front of the flagpoles at City Hall to open the ceremony.
Blackburn said he remembers how the city of Kerrville came together for an interdenominational service two days after the attack. He said the community became united and showed great resolve in the days that followed.
George Eychner played taps on the trumpet in a quiet moment of solitude.
Blackburn continued by saying that it was important to reach across our boundaries and treat others nicely no matter how different we are or if we believe differently than others.
“May our legacies be the determination to do the right thing and especially doing the right thing by helping others,” Blackburns said. “A senator at the time said ‘It was the worst day we have ever seen, but it brought out the best in all of us.’ May it be so on Sept. 11, 2020, in the city of Kerrville and this country of ours.”
Eychner closed the event by performing a rendition of “God Bless America.”
The ceremony ended with a statement of gratitude for everyone who attended the brief service.
