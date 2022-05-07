Robin Monroe, L. Brent Bates and Katy Chapman-Hanna join their supporters at a gathering at Southern Sky Music Cafe on Saturday evening to celebrate their efforts and watch as election results are released online.
Judy Eychner, left, and Brenda Hughes, right, celebrate Saturday on election night at Buzzie’s Bar-B-Q.
Judy Eychner obtained 60.1% of uncanvassed votes to lead L. Brent Bates in the race for Kerrville mayor in Saturday’s municipal election.
Two other city council candidates also secured leads in the election. Incumbent Place 4 Councilwoman Brenda Hughes led challenger Robin Monroe with 2,196 votes, or 62.9%. Joe Herring Jr., former mayor and city councilman, secured a lead over newcomer Katy Chapman-Hanna in the Place 3 race with 2,265 votes, or 63.41%.
“Thank you,” Eychner said after early voting numbers were released. “Thank you to the voters for their support, and now, our city is moving forward.”
Hughes thanked her team and the voters “for putting their trust in us again.”
“We promise to continue moving Kerrville forward, so that it continues to be the community that we all love,” Hughes said.
Eychner and Hughes made their remarks at an election watch party at Buzzie’s Bar-B-Q. Joining them at the party was Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn and Place 2 Councilwoman Kim Clarkson.
Bates, Monroe and Chapman-Hanna joined their supporters at Southern Sky Music Cafe, 101 Rowland Lane, on Saturday evening to celebrate their efforts and watch as election results were released online.
“It’s been exciting, and it’s been a lot of fun and humbling,” Monroe said before the results were released.
She said that regardless of the outcome, campaigning has been a positive experience, and she’s looking forward to seeing what can be accomplished with the “positive momentum” that’s been generated.
“We’ve got such a great group of people engaged with helping the city,” Monroe said.
Chapman-Hanna also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to campaign.
“It’s been very satisfying to meet so many patriots taking part in their city government,” Chapman-Hanna said before final results were released.
