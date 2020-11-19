The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t slowed down drug busts in Kerr County.
Pointing to more than 30 criminal cases presented to grand juries in October, Kerr County Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer says he’s very proud of his narcotics unit. The narcotics unit is scheduled to present over 30 more cases, according to a press release Hierholzer issued the morning of Nov. 19. People planning on dealing illegal drugs in Kerr County “need to look over your shoulder because we are coming,” Hierholzer says in the release.
“I strongly believe the incoming sheriff, Larry Leitha, will also continue this stance on drug dealing in Kerr County,” states Hierholzer in the release.
