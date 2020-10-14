Stratus clouds are expected to return overnight tonight.
Patchy fog will also be possible.
Low temperatures will be mild with most areas remaining between 60 and 65 degrees for an overnight low.
A strong cold front will drop across the area Thursday.
This frontal boundary will bring a gusty northerly wind and a drop in temperatures during the day and more noticeably Thursday night.
Areas of dust across West Texas may accompany the front much like we saw on Monday.
Daytime highs are tricky with most areas topping out in the 80's initially, but may fall into the 70's during the afternoon.
I would love to mention rain, but it's not likely. Most areas will remain dry.
There could be a few showers and isolated storms towards Austin and San Antonio late Thursday.
It will be breezy and much cooler Thursday night with lows in the 50's.
I do expect a few 40's to develop if skies remain clear and winds become calm Thursday night.
Friday's highs will be much cooler with highs in the upper 60's to lower 70's.
