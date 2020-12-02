Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

 HOGP

If the first two days of December are an indication, this could be a long month for Kerr County when it comes to managing the coronavirus pandemic for Peterson Health and others. 

In the last two days, Peterson Regional Medical Center has reported two deaths and 45 new cases with a positivity rate 17.5%. What alarmed Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William “Dub” Thomas was Tuesday’s 35 new cases and a positivity rate topping 25% — perhaps the highest for the county yet. 

“If you haven’t taken the threat of the novel coronavirus seriously yet, then it’s time,” Thomas said in a county news release. “I think it will take all of us treating this as a serious situation and doing everything we can as community-minded individuals to mitigate the spread of this virus any further,” Tomas said.” 

On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that Texas could receive as many as 1.4 million doses of vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna starting on Dec. 14. Those vaccines are awaiting emergency approval by the Food and Drug Administration. Pfizer’s vaccine was granted emergency approval in the United Kingdom on Tuesday. 

"The State of Texas is already prepared for the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, and will swiftly distribute these vaccines to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized," Abbott said in a news release. "As we await the first shipment of these vaccines, we will work with communities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19."

A second batch of vaccine could arrive in the state by January, but it could still be a long few weeks as the virus continues to rage across the state and the first two days of December have seen nearly 30,000 Texans come down with the virus. 

In a Nov. 22 federal document obtained by liberal-leaning Center for Public Integrity, the White House’s coronavirus task force urged Texas to improve its mitigation efforts and noted that most of the state, including Kerr County, was in what it considered the “red zone” when it came to the virus’ outbreak — meaning positivity rates of more than 10%. Kerr County has been above 10% for weeks. 

The two deaths have driven Kerr County’s death toll to 34, including 10 at local nursing homes. The Kerrville Daily Times is still waiting on a federal Freedom of Information Act request to determine how many veterans have died from COVID-19 at Kerrville’s Veterans Affairs Medical Center. There have been at least 12 deaths in Kerr County since Nov. 1. 

When it comes to the number of active cases in Kerr County, that number is anywhere between 155 and 200. After posting a record number of 24 patients at Peterson Regional Medical Center on Monday, the hospital said there were just 20 patients admitted with COVID-19 in the last two days. At least five people were in the intensive care unit. 

Since Nov. 1, The Kerrville Daily Times, estimates that a minimum of 31 people have required hospitalization at Peterson Regional Medical Center due to coronavirus symptoms. 

Again, it was Thomas who urged caution when it came to the virus. 

“Joining in and doing all the things that others have been doing for months – wearing a face mask, making sure that at all times you’re at least 6 feet away any person who doesn’t live in your household, washing your hands frequently, disinfecting home and work spaces, staying home if you are sick, self-isolating if you suspect you’ve been exposed to someone who has the virus and more,” he said. 

Peterson Health Covid-19 Testing Results

Date Positive cases Tests conducted Total tests Hospitalized Positivity Rate
Dec. 2 10 122 10961 20 8.1%
Dec. 1 35 135 10839 20 25.9%
Nov. 30 68* 415 10704 24 16.3%
Nov. 24 24 114 10289 13 21%
Nov. 23 41 170 10175 15 24.1%
Nov. 20 13 107 10005 10 12.1%
Nov. 19 17 121 9898 15 14%
Nov. 18 20 105 9777 13 19%
Nov. 17 19 124 9672 11 15.3%
Nov. 16 23 172 9548 8 13.3%
Nov. 13 13 91 9376 12 14.2%
Nov. 12 10 105 9285 12 9.5%
Nov. 11 6 74 9180 12 8.1%
Nov. 10 12 227 9106 12 5.2%
Nov. 9 18 117 8879 14 15.3%
Nov. 6 5 94 8762 10 5.3%
Nov. 5 5 119 8666 11 4.2%
Nov. 4 3 94 8547 10 3.1%
Nov. 3 9 109 8453 12 8.2%
Nov. 2 13 192 8344 10 6.7%
Oct. 30 7 102 8152 9 6.8%
Oct. 29 7 43 8050 7 16.2%
Oct. 28 6 52 8007 4 11.5%
Oct. 27 4 85 7955 5 4.7%
Oct. 26 12 145 7870 8 8.2%
Oct. 23 4 38 7725 10 10.5%
Oct. 22 4 100 7687 7 4%
Oct. 21 11 92 7587 8 11.9%
Oct. 20 12 114 7495 8 10.5%
Oct. 19 10 103 7381 3 9.7%
Oct. 16 7 71 7278 2 9.8%
Oct. 15 3 51 7207 1 5.8%
Oct. 14 15 60 7156 3 25%
Oct. 13 9 104 7096 3 8.6%
Oct. 9 1 44 6908 3 2.2%
Oct. 8 10 70 6864 4 14.2%
Oct. 7 5 79 6794 3 6.3%
Oct. 6 12 111 6715 2 10.8%
Oct. 5 6 154 6604 2 3.8
Oct. 2 4 32 6450 3 12.5
Oct. 1 5 54 6418 3 9.2
Sept. 30 4 67 6364 4 5.9
Sept. 29 4 53 6297 5 7.5
Sept. 28 12 93 6244 3 12.9
Sept. 25 7 62 6151 4 11.2
Sept. 24 5 67 6089 4 7.4
Sept. 23 5 72 6022 2 6.9
Sept. 22 2 145 5950 2
Sept. 21 7 UNK UNK UNK
Sept. 18 2 12 5805 1
Sept. 17 2 127 5793 1
Sept. 16 0 29 5666 1
Sept. 15 7 70 5637 0
Sept. 14 2 116 5567 2
Sept. 11 0 62 5451 0
Sept. 10 0 68 5389 1
Sept. 9 3 74 5321 2
Sept. 8 2 108 5247 1
Sept. 4 1 51 5139 1
Sept. 3 2 71 5088 1
Sept. 2 1 78 5017 0
Sept. 1 5 93 4939 1
Aug 31 2 70 4846 0
Aug 28 0 50 4776 2
Aug 27 0 28 4726 3
Aug 26 1 51 4698 5
Aug 25 4 41 4647 5
Aug 24 3 82 4606 3
Aug 21 3 28 4524 2
Aug 20 3 66 4496 2
Aug 19 2 44 4430 0
Aug 18 1 41 4386 0
Aug 17 2 48 4345 2
Aug 14 3 38 4297 1
Aug 13 2 45 4259 2
Aug 12 4 63 4214 3
Aug 11 5 62 4151 6
Aug 10 3 90 4089 3
Aug 7 4 42 3999 3
Aug 6 1 38 3957 5
Aug 5 1 41 3919 5
Aug 4 3 49 3878 5
Aug 3 3 62 3829 6
July 31 7 17 3767 7
July 29 5 39 3660 8
July 28 8 49 3621 8
July 27 10 85 3572 7
July 24 1 58 3487 6
July 23 10 67 3429 6
July 22 2 155 3362 6
July 21 9 2 3207 7
July 20 17 95 3205 4
July 17 3 23 3110 6
July 16 10 158 3087 6
July 15 3 95 2929 7
July 14 UNK
July 13 13 145 2834 6
July 10 12 71 2689 7
July 9 12 75 2618 6
July 8 10 65 2543 6
July 7 1 73 2478 2
July 6 33 185 2405 2
July 2 6 72 2220 2
July 1 11 72 2148 3
June 30 0 83 2076 1
June 29 27 134 1993 2
June 26 2 81 1859 0
June 25 2 80 1778 0
June 24 10 1698 0
Before June 24 53 1583

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.