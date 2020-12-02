If the first two days of December are an indication, this could be a long month for Kerr County when it comes to managing the coronavirus pandemic for Peterson Health and others.
In the last two days, Peterson Regional Medical Center has reported two deaths and 45 new cases with a positivity rate 17.5%. What alarmed Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William “Dub” Thomas was Tuesday’s 35 new cases and a positivity rate topping 25% — perhaps the highest for the county yet.
“If you haven’t taken the threat of the novel coronavirus seriously yet, then it’s time,” Thomas said in a county news release. “I think it will take all of us treating this as a serious situation and doing everything we can as community-minded individuals to mitigate the spread of this virus any further,” Tomas said.”
On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that Texas could receive as many as 1.4 million doses of vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna starting on Dec. 14. Those vaccines are awaiting emergency approval by the Food and Drug Administration. Pfizer’s vaccine was granted emergency approval in the United Kingdom on Tuesday.
"The State of Texas is already prepared for the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, and will swiftly distribute these vaccines to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized," Abbott said in a news release. "As we await the first shipment of these vaccines, we will work with communities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19."
A second batch of vaccine could arrive in the state by January, but it could still be a long few weeks as the virus continues to rage across the state and the first two days of December have seen nearly 30,000 Texans come down with the virus.
In a Nov. 22 federal document obtained by liberal-leaning Center for Public Integrity, the White House’s coronavirus task force urged Texas to improve its mitigation efforts and noted that most of the state, including Kerr County, was in what it considered the “red zone” when it came to the virus’ outbreak — meaning positivity rates of more than 10%. Kerr County has been above 10% for weeks.
The two deaths have driven Kerr County’s death toll to 34, including 10 at local nursing homes. The Kerrville Daily Times is still waiting on a federal Freedom of Information Act request to determine how many veterans have died from COVID-19 at Kerrville’s Veterans Affairs Medical Center. There have been at least 12 deaths in Kerr County since Nov. 1.
When it comes to the number of active cases in Kerr County, that number is anywhere between 155 and 200. After posting a record number of 24 patients at Peterson Regional Medical Center on Monday, the hospital said there were just 20 patients admitted with COVID-19 in the last two days. At least five people were in the intensive care unit.
Since Nov. 1, The Kerrville Daily Times, estimates that a minimum of 31 people have required hospitalization at Peterson Regional Medical Center due to coronavirus symptoms.
Again, it was Thomas who urged caution when it came to the virus.
“Joining in and doing all the things that others have been doing for months – wearing a face mask, making sure that at all times you’re at least 6 feet away any person who doesn’t live in your household, washing your hands frequently, disinfecting home and work spaces, staying home if you are sick, self-isolating if you suspect you’ve been exposed to someone who has the virus and more,” he said.
