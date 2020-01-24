He’s arguably one of the greatest military leaders the U.S. has ever produced, but here in Kerrville there’s no monument to World War II Adm. Chester Nimitz, who helped lead the Allies to victory over Japan.
On Monday, the Kerr County Commissioners Court could decide to place a statue honoring Nimitz on the grounds of the county court. Nimitz, who attended Tivy High School in 1900 before earning an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy in 1901, spent his entire career in the Navy and died in 1966.
Nimitz was born in Fredericksburg, where he spent much of his childhood, and his family’s hotel has been transformed into the National Museum of the Pacific War. However, Nimitz also spent considerable time in Kerrville, where he was tutored by Tivy teachers in order to gain acceptance into the Naval Academy.
Local historian Joe Herring said the initial idea was supported by former county Judge Tom Pollard.
Nimitz’s greatest victory came when he defeated the Japanese fleet at the battle of Midway in June of 1942. U.S. intelligence officers were able to crack the Japanese code and set up a trap for the Japanese carriers steaming toward the island of Midway.
Nimitz pulled all of his carriers, including the badly damaged U.S.S. Yorktown, and engaged the Japanese in a battle fought entirely between the air wings of the opposing carrier task forces. At the end, the U.S. destroyed four large fleet aircraft carriers, two cruisers and more than 240 airplanes. More than 3,000 Japanese died in the fighting, including many valuable veteran mechanics and technicians aboard the carriers.
For the U.S. there was a loss of the Yorktown, a destroyer and more than 150 aircraft, but more than 300 men were killed in the fighting.
Last year, Nimitz was played by actor Woody Harrelson in a movie about Midway. Nimitz has previously been played by the late Henry Fonda in two movies.
During Monday’s meeting, commissioners will consider a contract with Big Brothers Big Sisters. Commissioners that was tabled the issue last month after concerns were raised about whether the organization would be serving illegal immigrants. A representative of the organization later told The Kerrville Daily Times that a child’s immigration status is not among the criteria the nonprofit uses to determine who receives services.
During a Nov. 25 meeting, commissioners had made a motion to approve the award, but pulled it back when Commissioner Harley Belew raised questions about the type of work that would be done.
No details about the proposed contract were in the meeting agenda materials.
Commissioners are also expected to hear a report about naming rights for the Hill Country Youth Event Center. Late last year, the county opened those rights up to those interested, but commissioners indicated there was strong interest from at least one prospective company or group to secure the naming rights.
