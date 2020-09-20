Clouds increase across the Hill Country overnight tonight.
Models show a few showers trying to move across the area between midnight and daybreak.
Lows range from 62 to 65 degrees most areas with winds out of the north at 10 to 15 mph.
Winds become gusty Monday as Tropical Storm Beta moves closer to Texas.
We have a few showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, although rain chances remain highest east of Kerrville. Highs top out between 70 and 75 degrees. North winds increase to 15 to 25 mph during the afternoon hours.
Rain chances continue Monday night depending on where Beta ends up.
Models remain unpredictable concerning where Beta will end up making landfall, but this storm system should impact areas between Corpus Christi and Galveston Monday afternoon and Monday night.
