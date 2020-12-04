I was encouraged to read a lot of letters from Democrats, as well as from Republicans, planning not to vote for Trump and why. For the most part, those letters gave thoughtful reasons why they wanted a change in government, even if it meant electing someone from “the other side”. It is heartening to read those letters instead of the more common diatribes against the demon socialist Dems or the cruel, heartless GOP.
Now if only the politicians, who keep telling us to vote for them because they have a plan, would only tell us what the plan actually is!
Judith Burns, Kerrville
