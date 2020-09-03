Two Kerrville women with a history of driving while intoxicated received more DWI charges and were jailed this week.
A sheriff’s deputy arrested Stephanie Michelle Beach on Sept. 2 on a warrant issued following a grand jury indictment that accuses her of driving while intoxicated on June 6. Because she has been convicted of DWI at least twice before — in 2010 and 2014 in Kerr County — her charge was upgraded from a misdemeanor to a felony.
Beach was released on a $10,000 bond and is due to be arraigned on Oct. 5, according to county records.
A sheriff’s deputy arrested Sally Doreen Green today on a warrant issued due to a grand jury indictment that accuses her of driving while intoxicated with a passenger younger than 15 years old, which is punishable by as much as two years in state jail and a $10,000 fine.
Green already was under indictment on a felony DWI charge stemming from the same May 7 incident. This charge also was upgraded from a misdemeanor due to her having at least two prior DWI convictions; one in 2001 in Gillespie County and another in 2008 in Kerr County.
Green was still in the county jail today on a $10,000 bond and she had arraignments set for Oct. 5, according to county records.
Assuming Green makes bond, both women could be subject to re-arrest if they violate their felony DWI offender bond conditions, which call for them to refrain from:
Operating a vehicle without an interlock device
Possessing or consuming alcohol or illegal drugs, or any intoxicant
Violating the law
Being near bars
Leaving home between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.,
Other people recently arrested on suspicion of DWI include:
Jeana Marie Cedillo, arrested by a KPD officer on Sept. 2 on suspicion of committing her second DWI.
Bruce Allen Miller, arrested by a state trooper on Aug. 29 on suspicion of DWI.
