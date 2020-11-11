A man last seen in Center Point yesterday morning is missing, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The agency released an endangered missing person alert for Roger Robertson early this morning. The man, who is 70 years old, was last seen in the 100 block of Walker Dr., Center Point, at 11:12 a.m. Nov. 10, according to the alert.
He may be driving a black 2005 Ford F150 bearing license plate number BW05271.
