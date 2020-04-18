For those visiting Walmart in Kerrville on Monday there will be something different looking about the employees — they will all be wearing face masks.
The retailer announced Saturday that it was making the move to protect its employees and customers.
"You can provide your own as long as it meets certain guidelines, or we will provide you with one as you pass your associate health screen and temperature check," wrote John Furner, Walmart president and chief executive officer and Kath McLay, Sam's Club president and chief executive officer. "We’re also aware there may need to be exceptions to this policy based on local laws and individual health needs."
The company said it was even requiring employees in its corporate office, distribution centers and other operations to wear the protective masks, which are not required by local and state officials but recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control.
In recent weeks, Walmart has moved to limit the number of people visiting a store at a single time. Walmart also announced that it was extending its emergency leave policy through the end of May to ensure employees have the support needed when they miss work if they come down with COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.