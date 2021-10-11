Eastern half of Kerr and Gillespie County fares better than western areas Cary.Burgess@dailytimes.com Cary Burgess Author email Oct 11, 2021 Oct 11, 2021 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email NWS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A line of thunderstorms crossed the Hill Country Sunday evening. The storms produced strong wind gusts, frequent lightning and some cases of small hail.Most of the area picked up rainfall totals from 0.25" to 0.75" with higher totals to the east of Kerrville. The western half of the area did not fare as well. Some locations across western Kerr County did not receive measurable rainfall with this line of thunderstorms.Additional rain opportunities are in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday. Severe storms are possible Thursday with a strong cold front. 