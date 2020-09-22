A Kerrville man was jailed on suspicion of possessing a large amount of a felony-level drug.
A KPD officer arrested John Bradley Williams on Sept. 19 and accused him of possessing 4 to 200 grams of a drug in penalty group 1, which includes cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin. The charge is a felony punishable by as much as 20 years in prison and a $10,000 under state law.
Williams, born in 1991, was released the same day on a promise to pay $10,500 if he doesn’t show up for court, according to jail records. It was his first arrest in Kerr County.
