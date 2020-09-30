A Kerrville felon was jailed for the 21st time in Kerr County, this time on allegations he drove while intoxicated and was in possession of a felony-level drug.
A KPD officer arrested Tadeo Raymond Garces Jr. on Sept. 29 and accused him of DWI and of possessing less than 1 gram of a drug in penalty group 1, which includes methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin. He also was accused of possessing drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Garces, born in 1983, was released Sept. 29 on bonds totaling $6,500, according to jail records.
Garces was sentenced to two years in prison in 2014 for possessing less than 1 gram of meth in a drug-free zone. In addition to this conviction, since 2002 Garces has pleaded guilty to terroristic threat, failure to identify a fugitive; putting is blood, feces or other body fluid on a corrections officer while in jail; making a false report to a peace officer, theft of $50-$500 in property; driving without a valid license; possessing less than 2 ounces of marijuana; failure to appear in court; misdemeanor assault twice; vandalism twice; resisting arrest three times; and driving a vehicle into a light pole, kids swimming pool, sand box, storage shed, and pop-up trailer before failing to inform the property owner of the damage.
