Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly could declare a disaster for all of Kerr County today, as the coronavirus pandemic marches across Texas.
During the Kerr County Commissioners Court meeting on Monday, Kelly explained to his fellow commissioners that he had been reluctant to declare a disaster when there were no cases of coronavirus in the county, but he was also willing to admit that it’s likely the virus will infect someone here at some point.
Kelly has scheduled a press conference for 1 p.m. to discuss the county’s emergency response.
With the coronavirus pandemic in danger of overburdening the local health care system, this isn’t a good time for people to lose 911 service, the commissioners said.
Part of Kelly’s concern is invoking emergency powers order construction crews to cease work on Texas Department of Transportation projects where phone and fiber optic lines could be cut, having learned from experience that this is a very real possibility.
In 2010, 2015 and 2016, lines were severed that caused disruptions in cell phone, internet and 911 service. Landlines also were affected in some cases. One of the disruptions affected not only Kerr County, but areas in and around Comfort, Fredericksburg and Junction. Work crews on TxDOT projects were responsible for severing the lines in 2015 and 2016, according to news reports.
“For our phones to be down during this virus, it's unacceptable,” Kelly said Monday.
Kelly said he’d been advised to order the contractors to cease and desist their work, but absent the authority granted by a local disaster declaration by his office, he can’t do that, he said.
“I don't have the right to walk around down and order people to cease and desist,” Kelly said.
After Monday’s meeting, Kelly said one reason he’s reluctant to issue the declaration is that he doesn’t want to scare people who may already be frightened.
But he’s considering the declaration and may issue it sometime today.
Officials at Monday’s meeting of the Kerr County Commissioners Court agreed that it’s not necessarily the ineptitude of work crews that caused previous disruptions, but imperfect information about the location of critical infrastructure these crews have to go on.
“We don’t have our infrastructure mapped out very well,” said Kerr County Precinct 1 Commissioner Harley Belew.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.