Unsettled weather conditions remain possible across Texas and the Hill Country through the upcoming weekend.
A strong storm system across the Desert Southwest will eject eastward tonight and Friday.
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms remain possible tonight and Friday.
This favors areas northwest of Kerrville.
FOG OVERNIGHT WITH A FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE
Fog and drizzle remain possible overnight with a few showers possible, mainly northwest of Kerrville.
Low temperatures range from 45 to 49 degrees most areas.
Winds become light and northwest overnight.
DISTURBANCE BRINGS SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN FRIDAY
Rain chances are low Friday based on computer model trends.
With that being said, a disturbance will track across the area during the day and this could keep a few showers and isolated thunderstorms in our forecast during the day.
Highs eventually warm into the lower and middle 70’s after low clouds and fog burn off during the morning hours.
WEAK FRONT LATE FRIDAY
A weak cold front brings a shift to north winds late Friday afternoon and evening.
Temperatures fall into the middle 40’s for overnight lows.
Skis remain partly cloudy Friday night.
HIGHER HUMIDITY, RAIN CHANCES LATE SATURDAY
We can expect higher humidity Saturday and more cloud cover with highs in the upper 60’s.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours.
STRONG STORMS SUNDAY??
An unseasonably warm and humid airmass will exist across the region Sunday.
Highs warm into the 70’s Sunday.
A cold front interacts with warm and humid air to bring a chance of strong to potentially severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening, mainly north of Kerrville.
If they develop, we could see some hail and strong wind gusts with stronger storms Sunday and Sunday night.
