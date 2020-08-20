Our Lady of the Hills College Prep got a bit of good news when it confirmed that none of its students had tested positive for coronavirus, but the school won't return to in-person instruction until Aug. 31.
Janine Hope, the school's director of development and marketing, wrote in an email that some students began feeling ill on Tuesday, and that the school moved to a virtual learning environment out of caution.
"These students were then isolated from the rest of campus, sent home, and completed testing to rule out COVID-19," Hope wrote. "For the well-being of all students, an executive decision was made to remain remote until test results were received from parents. This decision was made based on standards set for us by the Archdiocese of San Antonio, the CDC, and our Board of Directors."
OLH's approximately 100 students returned to campus on Monday with strict procedures in place to prevent the spread of the virus. There were health screenings and temperature checks. A handful of students chose a virtual learning environment before school started.
Hope said that the decision to move back the in-person learning was made by the Diocese, the board of directors and the school administration.
"We are so blessed to have such a strong support system here at OLH and feel especially grateful for the opportunity to return to school by the end of the month," Hope said. "Our small (but mighty!) student body, health safety campus adaptations, and flexible teachers and staff make it possible for us to maintain a lower risk for in-person learning."
