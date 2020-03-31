The Kerrville City Council will vote on Friday to formally move the May 2 municipal election to Nov. 3 during a special meeting.
The council previously announced its intention of moving the election as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that has limited physical interaction for people across the country. In addition, President Trump on Sunday decided to extend federal guidelines at keeping a safe distance between people through April 30.
Those moves, along with the city and county’s own emergency directives to combat the virus, led to postponement of campaign events and candidate forums that were scheduled in the run-up before the election.
The council will meet at 10 a.m. to vote to move the election. The meeting will be livestreamed and broadcast live on Ch. 2. Those who want to make comments are asked to call into the meeting at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
The decision to move the election was supported by all of the candidates running for mayor and city council.
Mayoral candidate David Barker, along with other candidates, said they will be taking down their campaign signs until the fall.
