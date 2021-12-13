The next few days will be marked by more cloud cover and a few showers and isolated thunderstorms across the Hill Country. Rain chances are not impressive, but light amounts of precipitation are possible.
MOSTLY CLOUDY AND HUMID
Skies will be mostly cloudy Tuesday. Morning fog is possible. Partial clearing may take place during the afternoon hours.
High temperatures warm into the lower 70s. Humidity values will be higher and this makes it feel like spring again for a couple of days.
South winds increase to 10-15 miles per hour with gusts over 20 mph possible.
LOW CLOUDS AND MILD OVERNIGHT
Low clouds spread across the region overnight. It will be very mild with low temperatures in the lower 60s. Areas of patchy fog and a few areas of light drizzle or mist may occur.
South winds average 10-15 mph overnight with a few gusts around 20 mph by daybreak.
WINDY, WARM AND HUMID WEDNESDAY
Wednesday will not feel like December. It should be warm and humid. Gusty winds are also in the forecast.
Highs warm into the middle 70s. South winds increase to 15-25 mph with gusts around 30 mph possible.
VERY MILD AND HUMID WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Low clouds redevelop overnight Wednesday through Thursday morning. Lows end up in the lower to middle 60s. South winds drop down to 5-15 mph during the late night hours.
Areas of fog and light mist or drizzle could occur.
SIGNIFICANT DROP IN TEMPERATURES FRIDAY NIGHT INTO THE WEEKEND
A strong cold front enters the region late Friday. The front brings more clouds and much colder air across the area Saturday and Sunday.
Precipitation chances are improving this weekend. Daytime highs may remain in the 40s and 50s due to clouds and showers across the area.
Lows at night drop into the 30s and 40s, making it feel more like December.
