The Kerrville City Council is expected to accept a $500,000 grant from the Cailloux Foundation to provide lighting at the Kerrville Sports Complex softball fields during its meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Like previous meetings, the public is not allowed into the council chambers but can watch on the city's website or on Spectrum Ch. 2 on television.
On a light agenda, the grant from the Caillouxs is a bit of good news for the city of Kerrville — still under the strain of budgeting woes related to the coronavirus pandemic, and then to take a pounding of storm-related damage last month that caused major damage to city infrastructure.
The lighting could help boost the sports complex’s ability to attract more out-of-area games and tournaments by extending the playing time for the sport. The money for the lights is expected to be spent this year and the project is expected to cost about $300,000. A second installment of $200,000 will be used for other capital improvements to the sports complex in 2021.
The City Council will also receive an update on the storms that raked the region with high winds and hail in the last week of May. Those storms caused major damage to the city’s lift stations that helped move sewage to the city’s wastewater treatment plant, which also suffered damage. In a report by Kerr County, the storms inflicted major damage on at least eight homes in the Kerrville area.
The storms also required mutual-aid responses from other Hill Country utilities to assist the Kerrville Public Utility Board to restore power to nearly 5,000 customers on May 27-28.
The City Council will also consider filling vacancies on its Economic Improvement Corp., Board of Zoning Adjustments and the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Board of Directors.
