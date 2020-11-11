SPORTS BRIEF
The Comfort Deer outscored Luling 19-10 in the fourth quarter, but fell just shy of earning their first victory of the young season.
Comfort lost to Luling 53-51 on the road.
Luling, home of the famous “Watermelon Thump,” built an early 12-7 lead.
The Deer stormed back and trailed at intermission by the score of 28-26.
Luling went on another 15-6 run to extend the lead to 43-32 after three quarters before Comfort rallied late in the game.
The Deer are heavily loaded with underclassmen, but still managed to show spurts of excellent play.
Shay Rodriguez was named Player of the Game and recorded a double-double with 15 points and 18 rebounds.
Ashlynn Rodriguez scored 17 points to lead the team in scoring.
Erin Alt added 11 points.
Meghan Davis was good on the boards with 10 rebounds.
Comfort falls to 0-2 on the season.
UP NEXT
Comfort hosts Lytle Friday, Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m.
