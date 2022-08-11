Thursday afternoon radar loop

Scattered showers and storms developing in this radar capture at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

 NWS

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible across the Hill Country Thursday afternoon.

A few storms will be on the strong side, capable of wind gusts to 50 mph, frequent lightning and heavy downpours.  

