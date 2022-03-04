Warm and humid weekend, cooler Monday and Tuesday Cary.Burgess@dailytimes.com Cary Burgess Author email Mar 4, 2022 Mar 4, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email NWS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The forecast looks muggy and warm Saturday and Sunday. Two cold fronts bring a drop in temperatures Sunday afternoon and late Sunday night.Don’t plant anything just yet, as a strong polar cold front is on tap to visit the Hill Country late Thursday or Friday. A hard freeze is expected next weekend. More to come on this feature later in the week. WARM AND HUMID SATURDAYMuggy weather is expected Saturday with a few showers and isolated thunderstorms possible along the dryline Saturday afternoon, mainly east of Kerrville. Rain chances are low at the moment.High temperatures climb into the lower and middle 70s depending on sunshine. Warmer temperatures are expected across Western Kerr County, where more sunshine is expected.South winds appear to be on the gusty side at 15 to 25 mph for the first part of the day Saturday. LOW CLOUDS, HUMID SATURDAY NIGHTLow stratus clouds and patchy fog are possible Saturday night through Sunday morning. Lows end up in the upper 50s to lower 60s.South-southeast winds become gusty overnight at 10 to 20 mph. Areas of fog and drizzle are possibly by Sunday morning. VERY WARM AND HUMID SUNDAY Sunday should be the warmest day of the forecast period. Very warm and humid weather is expected. A Pacific cold front arrives late Sunday afternoon and evening. A stronger cold front moves across the area after midnight. Highs end up in the upper 70s to lower 80s. South winds increase to 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 30 mph possible. Sunday should be a windy day across the Hill Country. The secondary cold front could trigger showers and thunderstorms between midnight and daybreak Monday. WINDY AND COLDER MONDAYA strong cold front drops temperatures into the 40s and 50s Monday morning. Temperatures hold in the 60s Monday afternoon with strong north winds averaging 20 to 35 mph. LATE WEEK FREEZEPolar air invades the area Thursday night and Friday. This should keep temperatures well below average Friday through Sunday of next week. A hard freeze is expected at night. TRENDING NOW
Man accused of smuggling 13 migrants, vehicle chase
Trial set for woman accused of stealing more than $15K
American Freedom Convoy to stop in Comfort
THE LATEST: March Primary election results are all in
Candidates and propositions up for election in 2022 Primary
