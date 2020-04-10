First Assembly of God Church
10:30 a.m. Sunday
Easter in your Window 2020
901 Jefferson St.
Drive up, park, open windows, stay in your car. We will serve communion in your car. Follow all CDC guidelines and remain in your car.
Service will be shown:
First Baptist Church Kerrville
10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday
Drive-in Service
625 Washington St.
Staff is setting up a platform across the street from the church near its outdoor pavilion. Cars will drive up and tune their radios to an FM station or listen to it from loudspeakers.
There will be no tailgating or use of the facilities in the building. The service will be recorded and posted on the website later for viewing.
More info: https://fbckerrville.com/home.
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
204 Spence St.
6:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Maundy Thursday 1&2
6:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Good Friday 1&2
9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Easter Divine Service 1&2
Please email pastor at revjsullivan@gmail.com to confirm in-person attendance so he can ensure the services have no more than 10 people each.
Info: https://www.facebook.com/holycrosskerrville/
Kerrville Church of the Nazarene
Easter Sunday
Meeting in person at 433 Meadowview Lane
10 a.m. coffee and donuts
10:45 a.m. Worship
Covered plate lunches available to go after service.
Zion Lutheran Church
7 p.m. Good Friday (Not for public attendance)
11 a.m. Easter Sunday (open to public)
Easter Sunday
11 a.m. Drive-in Church. Come to the parking lot for Easter Worship. Stay in your car and tune in to FM radio (station to be announced). 624 Barnett St.
The service will be livestreamed as it has been on Facebook, Vimeo and YouTube for those who cannot attend in person as well as broadcast on 104.9 FM.
Info: http://www.zionkerrville.org/
Additional broadcasts:
9 a.m. Sunday on radio at KCYR 101.5 FM (last year’s Easter service)
7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m. SundayKerrville Channel 10 (last year’s Easter Service)
11 a.m. Encore 104.9 (this year’s Easter service)
Calvary Chapel Hill Country
Calvary Temple Church
Easter Sunday
9 a.m.
11 a.m.
Christ Church Presbyterian
Faith Christian Church
11 a.m. Sunday
First Presbyterian Church Kerrville
11 a.m. Sunday
Gates of the City
Worship at https://www.gatesofthecity.org/, Click Welcome tab under Join Us heading;
Hosanna Lutheran Church
6 p.m. Maundy Thursday
6 p.m. Good Friday
10 a.m. Easter Sunday
Impact Christian Fellowship
Easter Sunday
9:30 a.m. Kid’s Church
10:30 a.m. Sunday Service
Junction Highway Church of Christ
Ingram PowerHour Christian Center
Easter Sunday livestream, 10:15 a.m.
https://www.facebook.com/PowerHourTexas/
Kerrville Bible Church
Good Friday 6:55 p.m.
Easter Sunday 10:25 a.m.
Kerrville Church of Christ
Kerrville First United Methodist Church
Maundy Thursday
Good Friday
Worship service and podcast, coffee and conversation up on Saturday night.
Possible Easter Sunday Sunrise service livestream at 7 a.m.
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
View services at Mount Olive Baptist Church - Kerrville on Facebook
and YouTube
New Beginning Church
Notre Dame Catholic Church
Holy Thursday 7 p.m. Mass
Good Friday
Noon Stations of the Cross
7 p.m. Passion of the Lord
Easter Saturday 8:30 p.m. Vigil Mass
Easter Sunday 9 a.m. Mass
Riverside Church of Christ
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church
10 a.m. Sunday
Southern Oaks Baptist Church
The Sanctuary of Kerrville
10:30 a.m. Sunday
Thousand Hills Cowboy Church
Trinity Baptist Church
11 a.m. Sunday
Radio at KCYR 101.5 FM
Unity of the Hill Country
Western Hills Baptist Church
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.