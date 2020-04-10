First Assembly of God Church 
10:30 a.m. Sunday
Easter in your Window 2020
901 Jefferson St.
Drive up, park, open windows, stay in your car. We will serve communion in your car. Follow all CDC guidelines and remain in your car. 

Service will be shown:

First Baptist Church Kerrville 

10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday
Drive-in Service
625 Washington St.
Staff is setting up a platform across the street from the church near its outdoor pavilion. Cars will drive up and tune their radios to an FM station or listen to it from loudspeakers.
There will be no tailgating or use of the facilities in the building. The service will be recorded and posted on the website later for viewing. 

More info: https://fbckerrville.com/home.

Holy Cross Lutheran Church 

204 Spence St.
6:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Maundy Thursday 1&2
6:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Good Friday 1&2
9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Easter Divine Service 1&2

Please email pastor at revjsullivan@gmail.com to confirm in-person attendance so he can ensure the services have no more than 10 people each. 

Info: https://www.facebook.com/holycrosskerrville/

Kerrville Church of the Nazarene
Easter Sunday 
Meeting in person at 433 Meadowview Lane
10 a.m. coffee and donuts 
10:45 a.m. Worship 
Covered plate lunches available to go after service. 
Zion Lutheran Church  
7 p.m. Good Friday (Not for public attendance)
11 a.m. Easter Sunday (open to public)

Easter Sunday

11 a.m. Drive-in Church. Come to the parking lot for Easter Worship. Stay in your car and tune in to FM radio (station to be announced). 624 Barnett St.

The service will be livestreamed as it has been on Facebook, Vimeo and YouTube for those who cannot attend in person as well as broadcast on 104.9 FM. 

Info: http://www.zionkerrville.org/

Additional broadcasts:

9 a.m. Sunday on radio at KCYR 101.5 FM (last year’s Easter service)
7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m. SundayKerrville Channel 10 (last year’s Easter Service)
11 a.m. Encore 104.9 (this year’s Easter service)

Calvary Chapel Hill Country

Calvary Temple Church

Easter Sunday
9 a.m. 
11 a.m. 

Christ Church Presbyterian

Faith Christian Church 

11 a.m. Sunday 

First Presbyterian Church Kerrville

11 a.m. Sunday

Gates of the City

Worship at https://www.gatesofthecity.org/, Click Welcome tab under Join Us heading;

Hosanna Lutheran Church 

6 p.m. Maundy Thursday 
6 p.m. Good Friday
10 a.m. Easter Sunday 

Impact Christian Fellowship

Easter Sunday 
9:30 a.m. Kid’s Church 
10:30 a.m. Sunday Service

Junction Highway Church of Christ

Ingram PowerHour Christian Center

Easter Sunday livestream, 10:15 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/PowerHourTexas/

Kerrville Bible Church

Good Friday 6:55 p.m.
Easter Sunday 10:25 a.m. 

Kerrville Church of Christ 

Kerrville First United Methodist Church 

Pre-recorded services available on Vimeo. Info on https://kfumc.org/ and https://www.facebook.com/KFUMC/ when the service is uploaded. 
Maundy Thursday 
Good Friday 
Worship service and podcast, coffee and conversation up on Saturday night. 
Possible Easter Sunday Sunrise service livestream at 7 a.m. 

Mt. Olive Baptist Church 

View services at Mount Olive Baptist Church - Kerrville on Facebook and YouTube

New Beginning Church

Notre Dame Catholic Church 

Holy Thursday 7 p.m. Mass
Good Friday 
Noon Stations of the Cross
7 p.m. Passion of the Lord
Easter Saturday 8:30 p.m. Vigil Mass
Easter Sunday 9 a.m. Mass

Riverside Church of Christ

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church

10 a.m. Sunday 

Southern Oaks Baptist Church 

The Sanctuary of Kerrville

10:30 a.m. Sunday

Thousand Hills Cowboy Church 

Trinity Baptist Church 

11 a.m. Sunday 
Radio at KCYR 101.5 FM  
Available on demand at https://www.tbck.org/media-vault/ 

Unity of the Hill Country 

Western Hills Baptist Church

