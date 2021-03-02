The District 26-5A All-District team was announced last week and several Tivy Antler boys basketball athletes were selected by district coaches.
Jaden Frausto was selected as District Newcomer of the Year.
Frausto was just a sophomore this season and he had to grow up quickly.
“Newcomer of the Year Jaden Frausto is a sophomore who had to grow up in a hurry,” Tivy head coach Joe Davis said. “As the point guard, he was expected to facilitate and do the majority of the ball handling every night.”
Caleb-Hebert Dwyer was the only Tivy athlete to make All-District First Team this season.
He played his best game against Seguin scoring 44 points in a single game to lead Tivy to a 81-56 win on Dec. 11.
“Caleb Hebert-Dwyer did an outstanding job scoring for us inside and out every game,” Tivy coach Joe Davis assessed.
Caleb Fineske and Jackson Johnston were named to the All-District Second Team.
Fineske was a tough defender and provided shots in the paint to assist Hebert-Dwyer and the rest of the Antler squad throughout the season.
Johnston was an aggressive defender for the Antlers fighting for the ball on every possession he played.
“Jackson Johnston and Caleb Fineske battled the boards and scored in the trenches for us,” Davis continued. “Jackson Johnston defended the best player, scored inside and occasionally handled the ball. He became one of the leaders on the floor.”
Max Kludt, Luke Johnston, Jake Layton and Quentin Vega were selected for Honorable Mention to round out the players from Tivy making the list this year.
“Max Kludt didn’t lead in the stat category,” Davis said. “He led in the dirty work and heart stat every day.”
“Jake Layton, Luke Johnston and Quentin Vega were all sophomores that played valuable and productive varsity minutes.” Davis added.
The team that Coach Davis inherited from last season grew before his eyes this season.
“We had an unusual season to say the least,” Davis said. “This team did a remarkable job of overcoming the odds. When you look at where we started to the end, we made tremendous strides, and that’s due to the fight of the entire team.”
Davis said he will miss his seniors, but he is already looking forward to next season.
“We appreciate all of the seniors and they will be missed,” Davis concluded. “We are returning six players and several young players that are eager to grow this offseason.”
