A man from Washington state was arrested Sept. 15 by a KPD officer and accused of possessing less than 1 gram of a drug in penalty group 2, which includes dozens of drugs such as peyote, ibogaine, PCP, DMT, and forms of THC; and which is punishable by as much as two years in state jail and a $10,000 fine under state law.
This was David Michael Delgado’s first arrest in Kerr County, and he was released the same day on a $4,000 bond, according to jail records.
