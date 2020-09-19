The Tivy Lady Antlers defeated the Boerne Greyhounds 3-1 in four sets Friday afternoon at the Tivy Antler Gymnasium.
Tivy got off to a hot start going up 9-4 in the first set, but Boerne battled back and evened the match at 22-22.
Tivy then closed out the first set scoring the last three points of the match to defeat Boerne 25-22.
In set two, Tivy made too many errors.
Both teams played evenly until Boerne closed out the set strong winning Game Two 25-16.
In Set 3, Tivy jumped out to a 9-1 lead before Boerne closed the gap.
Tivy never trailed in this set and went on to defeat the Greyhounds 25-17.
Tivy closed out the final set with an impressive 6-1 run to win the game 25-18.
Ally Scheidle was unstoppable with 25 kills, 18 digs and one block for the night.
Neva Henderson recorded 27 assists for the Lady Antlers and Keirson Jalowy recorded 3 aces in the victory Friday evening.
Despite the win, Tivy Head Volleyball coach Stephanie Coates was not impressed with team play during the match.
“The game was sloppy” Coates said. “We committed too many errors in the first two sets. We need to be more effective. We were consistent in serving.”
Coates said, “Boerne didn’t have an answer for her. She had a great game.”
Tivy plays a dual match Saturday against Floresville at 11:30 a.m. and Cornerstone Christian at 1:00 p.m.
