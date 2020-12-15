Ingram Councilmember John St. Clair, on Tuesday, became the third elected official in that city to resign in the last two weeks, making him the last of the old guard to depart in the wake of an election that saw the rise of a different faction.
The council is expected to accept St. Clair's resignation in the near future and appoint someone to replace him.
During their Tuesday meeting, councilmembers voted unanimously to appoint John Campwell to the council spot recently vacated by Shirley Trees, whose resignation was effective last week.
The city experienced a host of resignations in the last two weeks -- Trees, St. Clair, Brandon Rowan as mayor, Byron Griffon as police chief, and all seven other employees at the police department. Trees is the mother-in-law of Griffin. Officials have cited policy differences, hurt feelings, grudges and rumors as reasons for the resignations.
City officials are working to make sure all positions are filled at the Ingram Police Department, where employees' departure dates vary from later this month to early January. The sheriff's office has committed to helping the police department continue to provide the same level of law enforcement services, but Sheriff W.R. "Rusty" Hierholzer this week warned that the city may need to enter into a contract with the county if it needs assistance for much longer.
St. Clair's precise reasons for resigning weren't available as of this writing, but he had voiced concerns about the council's decision earlier this month to abolish the position of city administrator. With no city administrator -- a post created in 2011 -- the mayor has the task of providing any needed, day-to-day direction to city staff. Griffin had objected to the new faction's desire to put the police chief position under the direct control of the city council rather than the mayor. Two weeks ago, he told the council that having to answer to five people with different agendas muddied the chain of command and wasn't feasible for a city the size of Ingram.
Two weeks ago, Trees, along with St. Clair, had voted against eliminating the position of city administrator, but their two votes couldn't overcome the new faction, with its three-vote majority. In Ingram, which is a Type A General Law City, the position of mayor is nonvoting except in cases of a tie. Brandon Rowan, who resigned as mayor effective last week, also objected to the elimination of the city administrator position, arguing that the volunteer, elected position of mayor is inadequate to meet the needs of the city. Rowan spoke darkly of the days before the city administrator position existed, having been first appointed to the council as an alderman in 2009. Trees, at the contentious meeting two weeks ago, went so far as to offer to help citizens prepare a petition to put a city-manager form of government on the ballot.
Although the city administrator position was part time, Mark Bosma, who resigned from the post shortly before the council voted to abolish it, argued he put in more hours than required and said the city is "going to struggle without an administrator." Also objecting to the abolition of that position was Ingram Independent School District Superintendent Bobby Templeton, who told the council two weeks ago it was a bad idea.
Council members in the newly ascendant faction expressed the view that the city administrator position had become too powerful and was a hindrance to open and responsive government. Newly appointed Mayor Kathy Rider said last week that the old council let the city manager “do pretty much anything he wanted” without “any oversight,” which “created some of the internal conflicts and hurt feelings and things like that” over the years. In briefing the county commissioners court this week on the situation in Ingram, Rider said that while having a city administrator “in theory should make” city government “more streamlined and run better,” in Ingram’s case “it really caused more confusion and chaos.”
