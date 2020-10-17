After more than a 24-year absence, Christmas street ornaments will be back in Kerrville.
A re-energized Kerrville Christmas Lighting Corporation (KCLC) (a 501(c)(3) nonprofit), took on the task in early September to get donations from the community to purchase 7-foot tall gold zig-zag Christmas tree ornaments to mount upon the utility poles on Sidney Baker from Interstate 10 to Main Street.
In spite of the tumultuous, COVID-cursed financial times, in a little over three weeks, 57 spirited donors stepped up to make possible the purchase of 44 USA-made ornaments from Christmas Decor, a local business operated by Tammy and Casey Sheffield.
Although many thanks and accolades could and should be given to these 57 donors, two truly stand out. First, Kerrville Public Utility Board agreed to install the ornaments for KCLC — an absolutely huge contribution to KCLC and our community! Secondly, of the 57 donors, 22 were individuals or couples and 10 of those couples consisted of the Kerr County judge and four county commissioners and the Kerrville mayor and four city council members. All leading the way in thought, word and deed. Thanks to them for showing the way.
Delivery and installation of the ornaments is projected to happen before Thanksgiving! Stand by for updates.
George Eychner, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.