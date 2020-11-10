After a narrow line of showers moved through the area, skies will clear out this afternoon behind a cold front.
High temperatures climb into the middle and upper 70's with winds out of the north at 10 to 15 mph for the remainder of the day.
Fair skies are in the forecast tonight with low temperatures in the upper 30's to lower 40's most areas.
North winds become nearly calm by daybreak Wednesday.
Sunshine returns Wednesday with highs in the upper 70's to near 80 degrees.
Winds return to the southeast at 5 to 10 mph Wednesday afternoon.
