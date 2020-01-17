Getting fit in the new year can be a priority but sometimes it's a little bit tough getting started.
In order to help with ensuring that the goals can be attained, The Center for Fitness, 1407 Water St., will play host to an open house on Jan. 24.
“Our doors are always open to the community and our open houses are a great way for folks to see that we are a pace for ages and stages of fitness,'' owner Eddie Sears said.
Refreshments will be served, and free day passes are offered throughout the day. Raffle tickets are available to all attendees. Prizes include a free one-month membership, one-hour massage, and yoga, reiki, and personal training sessions.
All activities are free and open to the public. Call 830-257-7070 for more information.
