The Hill Country will see more of the same on Friday with high pressure keeping out pattern hot and humid.
Morning clouds, hazy skies and patchy drizzle are possible for the first part of the day. Skies become partly sunny during the afternoon.
High temperatures warm into the lower 90's. Heat index values make the 'feels like' temperature warm into the upper 90's to near 102 degrees.
There is a very low chance of a shower or thunderstorm late in the afternoon and evening hours due to daytime heating.
Very humid overnight lows in the lower to middle 70's are expected Friday night.
