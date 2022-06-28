A break from triple digit heat; A few showers and storms possible cary.burgess@dailytimes.com Cary Burgess Author email Jun 28, 2022 Jun 28, 2022 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email NWS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible across the Hill Country on Tuesday. Coverage will be spotty in nature. More than anything, temperatures should be a few degrees cooler than Monday.MIXTURE OF CLOUDS AND SUNSHINEA mixture of clouds and sun are expected during the day Tuesday. A couple of showers and thunderstorms remain possible across the area.High temperatures top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s. North winds average 10 to 15 mph throughout the day.SLIGHTLY COOLER OVERNIGHTRain chances taper off Tuesday evening. This sets the stage for slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.North winds continue at 5 to 10 mph under fair to partly cloudy skies.MOSTLY SUNNY AND DRIER WEDNESDAYWednesday offers mostly sunny skies and warm daytime highs in the lower to middle 90s. Winds gradually return to the southeast at 5 to 15 mph. Rain chances should be considerably lower.EYE ON THE TROPICSA disturbance may develop in the Gulf of Mexico and bring an opportunity for a few showers and storms Thursday afternoon.Rainfall is not a guarantee locally, but it could be a few degrees cooler with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.HEAT BUILDS OVER THE WEEKENDHigh pressure exerts itself Friday through Sunday. This brings the return of hotter than average temperatures in the lower to middle 90s each day this weekend.Lows drop into the lower 70s each night.Rain chances are not zero, but they remain limited over the weekend. 