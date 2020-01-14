Just in time … Ok, maybe in time for Valentine’s Day is the perfect gift — Baby Yoda. Well, maybe Memorial Day.
On Tuesday, Build-a-Bear announced it had formed a partnership with Lucasfilm and Disney to sell a plush version of the toy at Build-a-Bear stores. Baby Yoda, who is actually called The Child, was the breakout star that apparently caught Disney flatfooted after releasing Star Wars-based The Mandalorian series on Disney-Plus in November.
Build-a-Bear CEO Sharon Price John said the plush toy could be in the company’s stores, including here in Texas, in the coming months.
"I'm excited to share we will be one of the first companies to provide the digital and internet phenomenon who is trending higher than all the presidential candidates combined," Price John said during a presentation on Tuesday at the ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida, according to Business Insider.
That’s right a small green puppet is trending higher than all of the presidential candidates combined. The force is definitely strong with Baby Yoda.
