A potentially stormy weather pattern returns to the forecast over the weekend.
Several impulses will provide opportunities for scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances will be in our forecast intermittently throughout the work week ahead.
SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS SATURDAY
Clouds are expected to outnumber the odds for sunshine Saturday. Scattered thunderstorms are possible off and on throughout the day with two separate complexes possible.
We could see activity in the morning hours, followed by redevelopment west of Kerrville during the afternoon and evening hours.
There is a marginal risk for hail and gusty winds with some of the storms.
High temperatures end up in the upper 70s if we clear out in the afternoon. South winds increase to 15 to 20 mph during the day.
CLOUDY AND HUMID WITH A FEW STORMS POSSIBLE
Saturday night looks cloudy and humid with scattered thunderstorms possible. Lows remain in the middle 60s. South winds continue at 10 to 20 mph overnight.
MORE STORMS SUNDAY?
Models disagree on storm chances Sunday, but they all agree that a few showers and storms may redevelop.
Highs are expected to top out in the lower 80s with plenty of humidity.
There is a marginal risk for severe weather if storms develop Sunday.
UNSETTLED WEATHER DURING THE WORK WEEK
There is good consensus that showers and storms will remain possible off and on throughout next week, with periods of severe weather and flooding rainfall possible.
