Why does a large group of people want to relate this medical emergency to governmental or political policies? When you get a cold, what do you do? The medical experts have laid out several scenarios of how to manage this issue, so pick how you will manage it and quit blaming the government and blame yourself.
Ruben Johanson, Kerrville
