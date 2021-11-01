I think everyone can agree that the weather was beautiful over the weekend.
Our weather pattern this week will be marked by increasing clouds, rain opportunities and much colder temperatures by the middle of the week.
DRY AND MILD TUESDAY
Morning fog and low clouds are possible Tuesday morning. Skies become partly sunny during the day.
The humidity should be notably higher with daytime highs in the middle to upper 70s across the area.
South-southeast winds average 10 to 15 mph during the midday and afternoon hours.
INCREASING CLOUDS, DRIZZLE OVERNIGHT
Clouds increase during the overnight hours. Patchy fog and light drizzle will be possible by daybreak Wednesday.
Low temperatures fall into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees locally.
Southeast winds continue at 5 to 10 mph through the overnight hours.
STRONG COLD FRONT WEDNESDAY
A strong cold front with polar origins will track across the area during the day Wednesday.
High temperatures may occur early in the day. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s will likely drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s by sunset. Winds will switch to the north at 10 to 15 mph behind the initial cold front.
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are expected when the cold front passes through the area. Lingering showers continue throughout the evening and overnight hours.
COLDER WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Temperatures will be considerably cooler by daybreak Thursday. Low temperatures fall into the middle 40s overnight. North winds increase to 10 to 20 mph.
Scattered showers are possible, especially before sunrise.
RAIN ENDS, CHILLY TEMPS THURSDAY
Rain coverage should come to an end Thursday morning. Skies may clear a bit during the afternoon.
High temperatures may remain in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees despite a mixture of sunshine and clouds.
COLD THURSDAY NIGHT
Thursday night should become partly cloudy and cold with overnight lows in the upper 30s.
It is possible we could see patchy frost in low lying areas Friday and Saturday morning.
