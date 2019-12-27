Celebrations and two acts of violence were among the most viewed photos of those who visited The Kerrville Daily Times website in 2019. Of the top 15 photo galleries posted by members of The Times’ staff, freelancers and community members, 13 captured a community event or graduation.
The underlying message was celebrations are key to the community. The most-viewed photo gallery, with more than 31,000 views, was of Tivy High School’s 2019 graduation by freelance photographer Samuel Beavers, who had several of the top galleries for the year.
Coming in at No. 2 was the Kerrville Lighted Christmas Parade, also shot by Beavers, and again the turnout was great for this event. Beavers captured the scale and color of the evening parade in November with a drone, showing the parade moving past hundreds of onlookers who were lined up along Earl Garrett Street.
A September shooting death of a 17-year-old Tivy High School student, who was brandishing a knife on Sidney Baker Street, by a Kerrville Police Department sergeant was among the most viewed galleries of the year. In November, a shooting outside of Kerrville’s WalMart left a woman dead and sparked an intense manhunt and standoff with the suspect in the Rio 10 movie theater.
We were given several photos from users, including Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Walt Koenig, who captured a shot of a SWAT sniper taking up a position in Koenig’s apartment balcony overlooking the movie theater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.