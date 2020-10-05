Those who haven't registered to vote have until the close of business today to get it done.
Residents can mail their voter registration forms or fill them out and drop them off at the county elections office.
"I would recommend coming in (to the elections office), that way they know for sure that we have it," said Nadene Alford, who oversees elections in Kerr County with Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector Bob Reeves.
Alternately, if voters wish to mail their registration forms, Alford advises them to visit the post office in person, stand in line and observe the envelopes being post-marked for peace of mind.
To find out whether you're registered to vote, click here.
