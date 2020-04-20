Without question, we are all ready for the coronavirus pandemic to be over.
It has been a staggering disruption to our lives but at the same time, it gives us pause to remember and reflect. There are those among us who are quick to dismiss this as a hoax, hyped by the media and a fraud, but the reality is that it’s far from that. COVID-19 has proven to be very real, to be very deadly and to be very infectious.
When Gov. Greg Abbott moved to reopen Texas’ economy, he did so knowing all of those things, and he did so knowing that Texas is prepared, but without careful consideration for those factors, we could actually make the outbreak worse.
So, it’s clear to us that we all need to do a better job of doing our part. We’ve received letters, had comments posted and seen for ourselves that many of our friends and neighbors are not taking this matter seriously.
Walmart will require all of its employees to wear face masks starting today. We expect others to follow, including H-E-B. Across the country, grocery store workers are contracting the virus.
However, we need to look at some basic facts when it comes to COVID-19, and the biggest one is that this virus likes people to be together. Consider the following:
There are now 669 confirmed cases of the virus among the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, an aircraft carrier in the Pacific with nearly 5,000 crew members. One crew member has died, another 20 are hospitalized, and one is in ICU as of Sunday.
There are more than 1,000 confirmed cases on the French aircraft carrier Charles De Gaulle — nearly half the crew.
The virus has run rampant in nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities, and the death toll in places like New York and New Jersey is still being calculated. One New Jersey nursing home had 35 people die from COVID-19.
At meat processing plants, where workers toil in close quarters, the virus has sickened hundreds, including killing four in Georgia. In South Dakota, nearly 700 cases are related to a pork processing plant that produces nearly 5% of the nation’s pork supply. Plants in Colorado and Pennsylvania have been closed until they can be cleaned.
All of those examples of mass infection are related to one simple fact — close contact and inability to have meaningful social distancing.
The Texas Department of State Health Services is now releasing demographic data of those who have died. In the initial data, 43% of those who have died in Texas have been in their 80s and 76% of all deaths have been those over the age of 65.
However, the virus has mostly infected those between 40 and 59. Of the cases DSHS has investigated, 37% fall into that age range. Interestingly, 29% of the positive cases in Texas fall into the 20-39 age group. So, while COVID-19 can be mild for those in those demographic age groups, it is downright deadly for older people.
Then there are the questions about the asymptomatic spread, which drew the concern of Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly, who does don a face mask out of abundance of caution.
“This is the time we really need to be careful,” Kelly said. “I cannot stress enough to our citizens how important it is that they follow social distancing, frequent hand washing, stay at home if at all possible, face mask-wearing if they must go out for essential purposes and any other possible measures to protect themselves and their loved ones.”
Kerr County’s third COVID-19 case was asymptomatic. In an interview with the blog Kerrville United, the victim said he was working on an oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico when he was exposed. Again, close quarters, but there were also measures in place by many oil companies to have social distancing and it still struck. As of April 8, according to the U.S. Coast Guard, 26 offshore workers have tested positive.
We cannot agree with Kelly more, and we’re grateful for his leadership and the example he has set in this matter because we have a vulnerable population that would suffer greatly from this infection.
There’s still much we do not know about COVID-19, and it’s becoming increasingly clear that the virus is far more sinister than we first understood. It’s not the flu. While it may be mild in some, it has proven to be much more damaging than originally thought in others.
Cardiologists are starting to believe the virus can attack the heart muscles, and there is other evidence of damage to organs and cognitive problems.
In the end, we believe that the economy can be restarted but only if everyone is willing to make the sacrifice to cover their face, to wash their hands and respect each other. If we can do those three simple things, to make those sacrifices, we will go a long way in reopening this country and make our community a safer place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.